Lincoln hospitals spell out treatment of COVID-19 patients

The BiPAP machines deliver oxygen through a mask, but they have software that can be reprogrammed to allow them to be used as invasive ventilators. If there is a surge of patients needing ventilation, Bryan staff can convert the machines to ventilators.

Holly Krieger, another Bryan respiratory therapist, said that treating patients on traditional invasive ventilators is challenging.

Because medical personnel have to wear full protective gear, it's hard to make a personal connection with the patients, who also are sedated and on pain medication much of the time.

Krieger said medical personnel have to do things such as make direct eye contact, smile and hold the patients' hands.

"Your body language toward them is key," she said.

CHI St. Elizabeth also on Friday gave a glimpse of what it's like working with seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The hospital offered interview footage with two ICU nurses to media outlets.

Mary Guenther, who has been a nurse for less than a year, called it "challenging" and "rough."

"I'm gonna be honest, it's not like it's been normal in any way," she said.