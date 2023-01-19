Lincoln homeless shelter to bring back drug relapse program

The Lincoln People's City Mission is bringing back a program that will house people battling chronic homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction.

The mission's drug relapse program will provide education, support and structure to those battling addiction, which the mission hopes will give them a foundation to reenter society.

The Rev. Tom Barber, CEO of the People’s City Mission, said the mission had a similar program 20 years ago but shut it down because it wasn’t very successful. After taking considerable time to research why people relapse, Barber felt they had the ability to sponsor the program again.

“We’ve been looking and thinking about it for a while,” Barber said. “But I think we’ve realized that we may have the assets in play to be able to do one that’s effective.”

The main goal of the program is to allow people who don’t have a lot of money to get treatment somewhere. The one-year program will be free for participants and will consist of 16 classes divided into quarters.

“The idea is to get them out of needing government assistance altogether,” Barber said. “Our goal is to make them self-sufficient.”

Participants will live at the Curtis Center — a transitional housing facility at the mission — and the only out-of-pocket cost for participants is room and board.

“Rent is the same as what everyone else pays in the Curtis Center,” Barber said. “If they don’t have a job, we have work programs here at the mission to earn way more than what they need for the rent.”

The Curtis Center can house up to 15 people at a time, but Barber said that they’ll begin the program with 10 people. That number is likely to increase, but he noted that they won’t add any new participants until the first quarter of classes is complete.

More elements of the drug relapse program include money management tips and ways to build a new community of friends, Barber said. Financial struggles and not having a support network can be a reason why people battling addiction turn back to drugs or alcohol.

The mission ultimately hopes to expand the drug relapse program to help more members of the Lincoln community.

“We’re working on expanding the size of the mission,” Barber said. “If we’re able to do that, our plan in our expansion is to take the drug relapse program to 20-30 people or more.”

The program is expected to begin on Feb. 1 and Barber said that they’re using the next few weeks to get everything finalized between the mission and the people who are signed up.

Barber said he thinks programs like this sorely are needed both in Lincoln and nationally. He believes that people battling addiction are in need of more help, and that the drug relapse program can hopefully play a small part in remedying the issue.

“This is a huge need in the community,” Barber said. “There aren’t enough programs for people who are struggling with drugs and alcohol to get help, there’s just not enough capacity out there.”

