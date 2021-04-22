Lincoln hits record low Thursday; warmup on tap

In what may have been winter's last gasp, Lincoln hit a record low Thursday morning.

The reading of 23 degrees at the Lincoln Airport broke the previous record of 25 set in 1992. Lincoln wasn't the coldest spot in eastern Nebraska, however, as the mercury dropped to 21 in Columbus and 20 in Wayne and Albion.

It was the fourth straight day the low temperature dropped to 32 degrees or below in Lincoln, as a late spring cold snap has brought colder-than-normal temperatures along with snow to the area this week.

The good news is we're in for a significant warmup, according to the National Weather Service.

After a high that's forecast to reach the mid 50s Thursday, Lincoln should see highs in the low 60s Friday and Saturday, the mid 70s on Sunday, the mid 80s on Monday and the upper 70s on Tuesday. Low temperatures also will be much closer to the norm for this time of year, which is the low 40s.

There is a small chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning, and then a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday.

