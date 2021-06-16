Lincoln hits 101 degrees; heat advisory issued for Thursday

Wednesday was the hottest day in Lincoln in three years, and Thursday is forecast to be even hotter.

The city hit 101 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the first triple-digit temperature in the Capital City since June 15, 2018. The heat index reached as high as 105.

Thursday, however, is forecast to be even hotter, with a predicted high for Lincoln of 104.

The heat, combined with possibly higher levels of humidity led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of eastern Nebraska.

The advisory, which will be in effect from 1-8 p.m., covers 21 counties in eastern Nebraska and eight in southwest Iowa. The weather service said temperatures that are forecast to reach as high as 104 in Lincoln, combined with high humidity, could lead to heat index temperatures as high as 108 degrees.

The weather service cautioned people to avoid doing strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and to take other precautions, such as wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of water. Those who work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

The forecast heat for Thursday in eastern Nebraska is being caused by an area of high pressure that has been moving eastward from the West Coast.