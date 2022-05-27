Lincoln High students hold anti-gun violence vigil

Carmen Marley, a soon-to-be senior at Lincoln High School, held a megaphone, with a handful of classmates at her side.

She introduced herself as the president of the school's Feminists for Change club, then began to speak Friday at the state Capitol.

“The Sandy Hook shooting happened when I was in second grade. … Looking back on it now, I realize how significant that was,” Marley said. “The world had decided that I was not old enough to be respected by politicians, yet many allowed me to die for the sake of protecting their pro-gun legislation.”

A few participants wiped away tears as more young people, teachers and parents shared their stories.

They had gathered in support of America's young victims of gun violence. The couple dozen attendees held signs, cried and demanded change.

“Everyone in my generation has walked through their school, fearing for their life at least a few times before,” Marley said. “You've all become complacent, allowing shootings to be a simple fact of our existence.”

The Lincoln High club organized the Feminists Against Gun Violence Vigil in the wake of Tuesday's shooting at a Texas elementary school in which 19 students and two teachers died.

Friday's event included an open letter to the future governor of Nebraska, delivered by Lincoln High sophomore Marisol Alarcon. In the letter, she advocated legislative change that would better protect children.

“Children should not be collateral damage,” Alarcon said. “In our era of divided government, there needs to be common-sense laws that protect our precious children.”

Other students stepped forward to read the names of victims of gun violence. The group then held a moment of silence for those who had been slain.

Members of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence were also present, expressing their frustration with the state's lack of gun control legislation. A founding member of the group, Melody Vaccaro, was given the chance to speak.

“It is OK to be furious,” she said. “We have asked the Lincoln Public Schools repeatedly to send messages to parents, telling when there's a gun at the school, asking parents to lock up their guns so kids can't take them to school. They won't do it.”

Carol Flora, a U.S. history teacher at Lincoln High, assisted in organizing the vigil. Flora is the Feminists for Change club’s sponsor, but she said a great deal of the legwork came from the students in the group.

When Flora asked the students if they would like to do a letter-writing campaign or hold a vigil, they told her “Both.” She said the club members are passionate about gun control because they’re concerned for their peers and the safety of younger students.

In Omaha on Friday, Omaha Public Schools students walked out of buildings on the final day of classes to express their feelings on gun violence and the need for reform.

Flora hopes adults will pay extra attention to the students’ pleas. The country’s youth are the ones the issue is impacting the most, she said.

“I think people want to listen to the youth, and they want to help build a future for them,” she said. “As adults, we feel like we have failed our kids, and it's time we listen to their voices.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

