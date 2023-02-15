Developers of the proposed Lincoln Bold project have come up with a plan that they hope will alleviate many of the parking concerns stemming from construction.

Steve Glenn and Alexander Carlson, two members of the group seeking to build the 22-story mixed-use building on the Melichar's site at Ninth and P streets, on Wednesday revealed plans to offer valet parking during the 24-30 months when the project is going up.

To construct the building, developers need to close one lane on Ninth Street between P and Q streets and the westbound lane on P Street between Eighth and Ninth. That would remove 17 on-street parking spaces in front of businesses on the north side of P Street.

To help alleviate the loss of those parking spaces, Lincoln Bold developers are proposing to set up a valet stand on the northeast corner of Eighth and P streets, in front of The Mill Coffee & Tea, where visitors to the Haymarket could drop off their vehicles for valet parking. They would provide their keys and a cellphone number, and the valet employees would park the vehicles in a nearby city garage.

The service would be free to anyone visiting the businesses on the north side of P Street between Eighth and Ninth streets, which includes Tavern on the Square, Vincenzo's and J.J. Hooligans. People without a receipt from one of those businesses would pay a flat fee, which Glenn said hasn't been determined.

Many of the details of the proposal still have to be worked out, such as the hours it would operate and how many stalls would be available for valet parking. Glenn said he plans to meet with affected business owners to get feedback.

"This is new ground for everybody," he said. "We don't have all the answers."

Dan Sloan, who owns The Mill Coffee & Tea with his wife, Tamara, said he's scheduled to meet with Glenn on Thursday.

Sloan said construction of the project will be "a royal pain, but that's part of being down here."

He would never want to advocate killing a project because it would cause his business hardship during construction, Sloan said, but he's concerned about the effect on parking after the project is built and office workers and residents move in.

A group calling itself Save the Historic Haymarket launched an online petition in opposition to the development plans, saying "parking and street closures, blocked traffic and lack of adequate pedestrian and parking access during the three years of construction is estimated to cause over $12.5 million in lost revenue for just 14 of our members. That additionally translates to a further loss of over $1 million in sales tax revenue to the community."

The entire downtown area is zoned B-4, a district that does not require businesses to provide their own parking. That's not an issue for retail businesses or offices, but Sloan said the number of residential units that have been added over the past few years presents a problem.

He noted that it's not only the Lincoln Bold project, which includes none of its own parking spaces, that concerns him, but also the 320-unit Atmosphere Lincoln being built across the street. Its residents, too, will have to park in existing downtown garages.

"It's the long term that really concerns me," Sloan said.

Parking is not the only concern people have voiced about the project. Several Haymarket business owners and others have said they plan to speak in opposition to it receiving tax-increment financing.

The City Council has approved the project, but it still must sign off on the developers' request to receive $23 million in TIF, which allows the developers to use future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

Glenn said setting up and offering the valet parking program is likely to cost his group well over $250,000.

The Downtown Lincoln Association has thrown its support behind the proposal.

"Anytime you have development or construction, it's always going to affect businesses surrounding the area, so we have to be creative to try to find as many solutions as we can in working with businesses and developers to figure out how to mitigate that loss," said DLA President and CEO Todd Ogden.

He said his organization and the developers will work to market and advertise the program to ensure both businesses and people visiting The Haymarket are aware of it.

Glenn and Carlson said the group is hoping to start construction in August. The building will rise 254 feet and include 36,000 square feet of office space on floors 2-5, 70 luxury apartment units on floors 7-15 and 33 condo units on floors 16-21.

Developers have committed to offering the valet service during the duration of construction.

