Lincoln High grad becomes finalist in national duct tape dress competition

"Over the past few decades, there has been so much misunderstanding and hate towards the Arab world and I want to take the attention off of that and bring people's eyes to the art and beauty of my people," Aljumayaat stated in her submission essay to the Duck Brand contest.

After submitting photos of her dress to the website on the day of the deadline, Aljumayaat found out a few weeks later that her dress had become one of five finalists in the prom dress category.

"I didn't think I was going to make it," she said. "I'm really happy I made it because it was very rushed. I'm happy they liked the design. I worked the most on the mosque and that's the centerpiece."

If she were to win the $10,000, Aljumayaat said it will go toward her college education at the Rhode Island School of Design. She said that entering this competition and working under the tight deadline was helpful in preparing her for art school.

"I learned that I can adapt to time, and that really reassured me," she said. "As long as I put my heart into it, I can get it done, so in that sense I feel ready to go to college and tackle whatever happens there."

The Stuck at Prom scholarship contest goes through Wednesday and people can cast their votes online once a day until the end.

