Lincoln headed for a bitterly cold Christmas

The winter solstice occurs on Wednesday, and Mother Nature wants to remind you of that fact.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the coldest weather of the season next week.

These are the forecast coldest wind chills for Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk through next week. Values from Tuesday through Friday are in the dangerous category where frostbite can occur on any exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2OCG2B9z8M — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 16, 2022

By Tuesday, high temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to only reach the teens, with lows at or below zero. By Thursday, the high in Lincoln is forecast to reach only the single digits.

The last time Lincoln saw below-zero temperatures was in February, but the last time it had a day where temperatures failed to reach double digits was in February 2021.

Normal temperatures in Lincoln in the week prior to Christmas span from highs in the upper 30s to lows in the teens.

The culprit is a blast of Arctic air that will be " transported directly from Siberia," said Accuweather Chief Meteorologist Johnathan Porter.

The air mass will move into the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Wednesday, Porter said in a news release, and could dive all the way south to Texas.

The cold air could lead to the "coldest lead up to the Christmas holiday in decades" in many parts of the central and eastern U.S., he said.

The National Weather Service said Lincoln could see wind chills drop to minus-25 or lower, while some areas farther north in Nebraska, like Norfolk, could see wind chills as low as minus-30.

"(Wind chill) values from Tuesday through Friday are in the dangerous category where frostbite can occur on any exposed skin in less than 30 minutes," the weather service said in a tweet.

Longer-term forecasts keep temperatures in the teens through Christmas. The only question is whether Lincoln will see any measurable snow before Christmas Day.

The city recorded only a trace of snow on Thursday, the fifth time that's happened since the start of November, and has yet to record any measurable snow this season, defined as at least 0.1 inches.

Only eight times in recorded history has Lincoln gone this late into December without any measurable snow, and only twice has it made it to Christmas Day with no snow.

The weather service forecasts a "slight" chance of snow for the city on Wednesday.

