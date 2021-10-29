Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Friday.
A woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and a man in his 70s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized died of the disease. There have now been 312 deaths in the county from the virus.
As of Friday, there were 88 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, with 14 on ventilators.
The directed health measure in the county has been extended through Nov. 24, and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.
