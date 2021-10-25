 Skip to main content
Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19
The risk dial remains in the yellow, but health officials are worried about an upcoming surge cases in the winter.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Monday.

The man, who was in his 80s and had been hospitalized, was vaccinated.

To date there have been 307 deaths from the virus in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Over the weekend there were 104 lab-confirmed cases reported and 44 more on Monday.

Currently there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community, with 74.9% of residents age 16 and older fully vaccinated. The county's current directed health measure, which requires masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, is effective through Thursday. However, the county health director and mayor are expected to give an update on Tuesday. 

Moderna, J&J booster shots available in Lincoln
Nebraska attorney general prepared to challenge federal vaccine mandates
State senators ask for special session to ban COVID vaccine mandates
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
