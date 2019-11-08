The weather is about to get weird around here.
After an unseasonably cold high of only 36 on Thursday, Lincoln is forecast to see some significant temperature swings over the next few days.
After a forecast high of 50 on Friday, the National Weather Service is predicting a high of 67 on Saturday, which would be Lincoln's warmest temperature since Oct. 19.
That warm spell will be short lived, though, as the forecast calls for a high of 44 on Sunday and then only 26 on Monday, which would be the lowest high temperature since March 5.
The low Tuesday morning is expected to dip into the single digits, with the high that day staying below freezing. There also is a slight chance of light snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Despite the much-lower-than-average temperatures, Lincoln is not expected to set a record low high temperature on Monday or a record low on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to warm up into the 40s, which is still well below normal for this time of year.
"Lincoln, hang on, hands in the air, we're going on the temperature roller coaster," University of Nebraska-Lincoln Climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter.
Dewey offered a longer-term forecast that doesn't look much better. Starting Saturday, he has the high temperature reaching average or above average on only four of the next 14 days.
After one of the coldest Octobers in history, November has started off well below average. Through the first week of the month, the average temperature has been about 8 degrees below normal.