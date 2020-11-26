Lincoln gym adds more turkeys to annual donation to People's City Mission

With the pandemic only adding to the amount of people in need, Capital City Fitness wanted to make sure Lincoln families were able to enjoy turkey this Thanksgiving.

The gym donated 1,500 pounds of turkey this year to the People’s City Mission, where Thanksgiving baskets were given out to families in need.

The homeless shelter distributed around 3,000 meals, according to CEO Tom Barber, but even that didn't feed everyone in need. The shelter also planned to feed those who stayed at the mission on Thanksgiving Day.

Barber said the support of Capital City Fitness and others help keep the community safe.

“What they did was incredible, they really helped,” he said. “We had a lot of people come to the help center. We couldn’t give them all a Thanksgiving meal, but we gave quite a few of them because of things like Capital City Fitness.”

Mike Bevard, owner of Capital City Fitness, said this is the 12th year the gym has done the drive. He said the gym tries to give back to the community as much as possible, with the motto of “It’s not just about you, it’s about others.”