Lincoln gym adds more turkeys to annual donation to People's City Mission
With the pandemic only adding to the amount of people in need, Capital City Fitness wanted to make sure Lincoln families were able to enjoy turkey this Thanksgiving.

The gym donated 1,500 pounds of turkey this year to the People’s City Mission, where Thanksgiving baskets were given out to families in need.

The homeless shelter distributed around 3,000 meals, according to CEO Tom Barber, but even that didn't feed everyone in need. The shelter also planned to feed those who stayed at the mission on Thanksgiving Day.

Barber said the support of Capital City Fitness and others help keep the community safe.

“What they did was incredible, they really helped,” he said. “We had a lot of people come to the help center. We couldn’t give them all a Thanksgiving meal, but we gave quite a few of them because of things like Capital City Fitness.”

Mike Bevard, owner of Capital City Fitness, said this is the 12th year the gym has done the drive. He said the gym tries to give back to the community as much as possible, with the motto of “It’s not just about you, it’s about others.”

The goal every year is to donate at least 1,000 pounds of turkey, he said. Bevard said gym members would usually go to the store and purchase turkeys together, but this year he had members donate money to purchase them.

Bevard said he thinks it’s important to give people in need support during the holiday season, and this year was no exception.

“You never know the impact it may have on a family and the hope you can give them,” he said. “The holidays are tough for a lot of people, especially this year as celebrations have changed.”

Across the country, food insecurity is again on the increase as heightened coronavirus restrictions are putting livelihoods at risk.

This week, the Food Bank of Lincoln organized nine food distribution events — three a day Monday through Wednesday — to help.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach planned to serve its traditional Thanksgiving dinner as a “to-go” meal on Thursday evening.

Barber said there have definitely been more people in need this year, and he sees the holidays as a vital time for making sure people feel supported.

“It’s very important that they get to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, just like everyone else does,” he said. “Because if they can’t, if they’re financially unable to and they have to watch everyone else celebrate, that just adds to the misery of their situation.”

Capital City Fitness is committed to helping put turkey on people’s tables each year, Bevard said.

“We've been doing this for the past 12 years, and this year is no different,” he said. “We will step up and help those in need to let them know there are good people out in the world that care and will continue to help and bring hope when times are tough.”

LINCOLN RESIDENTS WHO NEED HELP THIS SEASON

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

