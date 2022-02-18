Lincoln golf courses to restrict cart usage because of dry conditions

Carts will be banned on city golf courses from Feb. 27 through March 13 due to extremely dry turf conditions, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department said Friday.

"Early March is a critical period to protect the growth of grass prior to green-up in the spring, particularly for bentgrass,” golf course maintenance coordinator Casey Crittenden said in a news release. “Restricting golf cart use in early March is a simple preemptive measure to minimize possible turf damage that can be costly and time consuming to repair.”

Crittenden said maintenance staff are following a recommendation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to lightly irrigate when conditions are ideal to rehydrate grass crowns and restore moisture levels.

According to the latest Drought Monitor from UNL, all of Lancaster County is now considered abnormally dry, with western parts of the county in a moderate drought.

Lincoln has seen less than 4 inches of snow so far this winter, its lowest amount at this point in the season since at least the winter of 1948-1949, which is when the National Weather Service started recording data at the Lincoln Airport.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation manages five municipal golf courses:

* Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081;

* Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960;

* Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969;

* Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966;

* Ager Golf Course and Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-3863;

Contact the clubhouse at each course for restriction updates or visit lincolncitygolf.org.

