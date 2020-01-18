Lincoln girls can explore engineering at free event

Nebraska girls can explore engineering through hands-on experiences at Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

The free event for 400 girls in grades 3-12 is Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The girls attending the conference will hear from keynote speaker Pam Dingman, Lancaster County engineer, and take part in hands-on activities, including a STEM playground that will feature booths from community and student organizations.

Parents and caregivers of those attending the conference will also receive information on how to support their children who want to pursue engineering.

Registration for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day is free at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.