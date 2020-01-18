You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln girls can explore engineering at free event
Lincoln girls can explore engineering at free event

Nebraska girls can explore engineering through hands-on experiences at Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

The free event for 400 girls in grades 3-12 is Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center.

The girls attending the conference will hear from keynote speaker Pam Dingman, Lancaster County engineer, and take part in hands-on activities, including a STEM playground that will feature booths from community and student organizations.

Parents and caregivers of those attending the conference will also receive information on how to support their children who want to pursue engineering. 

Registration for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day is free at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

 

News intern

Samantha Bernt

