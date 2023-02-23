Gamblers and others file into the temporary Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park for the first day of gaming on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Nebraskans wagered their most money ever last month at the state's two horse track casinos.
WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort combined to produce more than $1.25 million in gaming taxes in January, the first time that both casinos were open for the entire month.
The state's casino tax is 20% of gross revenue, so that indicates the two casinos made nearly $6.3 million combined in January.
WarHorse Lincoln accounted for more than $809,000 in tax revenue. That was better than December numbers, but slightly below October and November, when the Lincoln casino had no competition. WarHorse opened in late September.
The Grand Island casino produced almost $450,000 in tax revenue in its first full month of operation. The casino at Fonner Park opened in late December.
The two casinos, both operating in temporary spaces until new facilities are built, have now generated more than $4 million in tax revenue in just over four months of operation.
Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm. Here's the latest on timing, snowfall, and ice amounts
Dining Out: After 25 years of Lincoln meals, the journey ends where it all began: Cracker Barrel
Lincoln woman threatened to kill Bryan West nurse's unborn child, police allege
Lincoln man, 33, charged with possession of child pornography
Ex-Husker Adrian Martinez drafted in USFL by former Nebraska coach Mike Riley
Lincoln woman, 37, killed in Friday crash near Palmyra
Lincoln pair arrested with pills after investigators watch alleged drug deal in gun store lot
Nebraska stuns Maryland behind Sam Hoiberg's late-game heroics in OT
Nebraska among nation’s biggest underperformers relative to recruiting level
Blake Shelton brings the honky tonk to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Boys basketball ratings, 2/21
A look at Nebraska's path from spoiler to NIT contender
Alpha Media makes station changes in Lincoln, dropping ESPN and shifting local sports to KFOR
Lincoln e-commerce company raises more than $200 million
Lincoln Police shock 14-year-old boy with Taser following reported assault
The bulk of the tax collections, 70%, goes into a state property tax relief fund. That distribution was more than $566,000 in January and is more than $2.5 million since the casinos opened.
Cities and counties where casinos operate split 25% of the gaming tax proceeds. In January, that was a little over $100,000 each to Lincoln and Lancaster County, and since WarHorse opened, each has received a little over $450,000.
Gambling in Lincoln and Grand Island has been limited to slot machines added at temporary casinos at the horse tracks. Both hope to add sports betting soon.
Photos: Opening of the Lincoln Warhorse Casino
Casino Opening, 9.24
Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory (left) and Wally Wollesen officially play the first games at WarHorse Casino's opening in Lincoln on Sept. 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Casino Opening, 9.24
People line up Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022, at the entrance to WarHorse Lincoln, the first state-licensed casino to open.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Casino Opening, 9.24
People line up Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the entrance to WarHorse Lincoln, the first state-licensed casino to open.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Casino, 9.20
WarHorse Lincoln has placed 51 slot machines in a separate smoking "room" that qualifies as an outdoor space because it is not completely enclosed.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Dirt work continues at Lincoln Race Course, where WarHorse Lincoln is preparing to build a casino resort complex with construction extending into 2024.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
The temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln will have 433 slot machines, while still leaving space dedicated for betting on simulcast horse races.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
WarHorse Lincoln is the state's first licensed casino.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Dirt work continues at Lincoln Race Course, where WarHorse Lincoln is preparing to build a casino resort complex with construction extending into 2024.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Slot machines are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Slot machines are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
The temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln includes a dedicated space for those wagering on simulcast horse races.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Slot machines at WarHorse Lincoln opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Horse race simulcasting screens are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Betting kiosks for simulcast wagers are spaced out throughout the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Casino, 9.20
Slot machines at WarHorse Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.