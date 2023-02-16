Related to this story

Snow removal in central Lincoln

Snow removal in central Lincoln

Snow is removed in central Lincoln on Dec. 22, 2022. The Capital City appeared to receive between 1 and 2 inches of snow, but bitterly cold te…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin tiger cubs warmly welcomed at U.K. zoo