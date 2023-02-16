Lincoln got slammed with its most snow in more than two years Thursday morning, leading to numerous cancellations and making roads nearly impassable.

As of noon, the National Weather Service had recorded 8.8 inches at the Lincoln Airport. That was the most snow Lincoln has gotten in one day since Jan. 25, 2021, when 14.5 inches fell.

In fact, the 8.8 inches was more snow than the city had gotten in total since March 2021.

The forecast had called for anywhere from 4-7 inches, which was then revised down to 3-5 inches overnight.

But Meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected track of the storm shifted north, meaning the heaviest snow, which had been forecast to fall south of Interstate 80, instead slammed into the I-80 corridor.

That led to snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. The weather service said sensors at Eppley Airfield in Omaha recorded snowfall rates of as much as 3 inches per hour.

"I've seen a lot of reports in the 8-inch to maybe more than that range," Kern said.

There were unofficial reports of as much as 11 inches in southeast Lincoln, which were the highest amounts reported in the state as of noon

Other reports included 10 inches near Wilcox, 9 inches near Bennington, 8 inches in Papillion, 7 inches in Friend, and 6 inches in Seward and Hastings.

If the amount of snow wasn't bad enough, the timing made it worse. The heaviest snow fell between 6 and 8 a.m. over the most populated areas in Nebraska, making the morning commute a nightmare for many.

"The impacts of that are pretty substantial," Kern said.

The snow in Lincoln led to numerous school closures. In addition to Lincoln Public Schools, private schools and other Lancaster County schools being closed, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln canceled classes for the day, as did Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College. Southeast Community College canceled classes at its campuses in Beatrice, Milford and Lincoln.

In addition to schools, all the city's libraries and recreation and senior centers are closed. Some StarTran routes are suspended due to UNL's closure and some routes are delayed.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities declared a snow emergency, meaning parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes beginning at noon. The department said roads in the city were completely snow covered.

The department also issued a residential parking ban, meaning parking is banned on the odd sides of residential streets. The ban was issued to facilitate plowing of residential streets, which was scheduled to begin at noon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said most roads in southeast Nebraska were snow covered. An early morning accident on I-80 near the Greenwood exit closed the right eastbound lane for a short time.

As of about 3 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said it had provided 176 motorist assists and responded to 17 accidents since midnight, mostly in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. Spokesman Cody Thomas said he wasn't aware of any major crashes.

"As far as I know, no serious injuries in what we've responded to," he said in an email. "The crashes are mostly property damage."

Two United Airlines flights to Chicago were canceled Thursday morning at the Lincoln Airport, although all other flights were listed as on schedule.

The winter storm warning in Lincoln expired at noon, but the city remained in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.

Scenes around Lincoln from Thursday's snowstorm