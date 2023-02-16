Lincoln got slammed with its most snow in two years Thursday morning, leading to numerous cancellations and making roads nearly impassable.

The National Weather Service said Lincoln already had received 4 inches of snow at the Lincoln Airport as of 6 a.m., and that was before the heaviest snow began to fall. The last time Lincoln got at least 4 inches of snow from one storm was Feb. 7, 2021.

Meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected track of the storm shifted north, meaning the heaviest snow, which had been forecast to fall south of Interstate 80, instead slammed into the I-80 corridor.

That led to snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

"I've seen a lot of reports in the 8-inch to maybe more than that range," Kern said.

There were unofficial reports of as much as 10 inches in southeast Lincoln, which were the highest amounts reported in the state as of 8 a.m.

Other reports included 9 inches near Bennington, 8 inches in Papillion, 7 inches in Friend, and 6 inches in Seward and Hastings.

If the amount of snow wasn't bad enough, the timing made it worse. The heaviest snow fell between 6 and 8 a.m. over the most populated areas in Nebraska, making the morning commute a nightmare for many.

"The impacts of that are pretty substantial," Kern said.

The snow in Lincoln led to numerous school closures. In addition to Lincoln Public Schools, private schools and other Lancaster County schools being closed, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln canceled classes for the day, as did Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College. Southeast Community College canceled classes at its campuses in Beatrice, Milford and Lincoln.

In addition to schools, all the city's libraries and recreation and senior centers are closed. Some StarTran routes are suspended due to UNL's closure and some routes are delayed.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities declared a snow emergency, meaning parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes beginning at noon. The department said roads in the city were completely snow covered.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said most roads in southeast Nebraska were snow covered. An accident on I-80 near the Greenwood exit closed the right eastbound lane.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said troopers had performed 58 motorist assists in the Lincoln and Omaha areas as of about 9:30 a.m. He said he wasn't aware of any major crashes — "mostly slide-offs and vehicles getting stuck."

Two United Airlines flights to Chicago were canceled Thursday morning at the Lincoln Airport, although all other flights were listed as on schedule.

Lincoln remained in a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday, but Kern said the worst of the snow had passed at 8:30 a.m. She said the city could get another 1-2 inches.

