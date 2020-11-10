 Skip to main content
Lincoln gets mostly rain from winter storm
Lincoln got its most significant precipitation in two months but appeared to miss any severe winter weather.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 0.62 inches of rain in the storm that swept in Monday.

With 0.56 inches of rain since midnight, Tuesday is the wettest day in Lincoln since Sept. 8.

Areas north and west of Lincoln got the brunt of the storm, with freezing rain leading to ice buildup that led to some power outages.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for several counties across the state, including Butler and Saunders counties just north of Lincoln. Forecasters said ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch were possible, which could lead to downed trees and power lines.

By mid-morning, Nebraska Public Power District reported a large weather-related outage near York that affected more than 1,000 customers, and several smaller ones.

Omaha Public Power District reported nearly 1,700 customers without power, including 76 in Saunders County and 72 in Colfax County.

Snow was falling in areas of central and north-central Nebraska as of 9 a.m., and many of those areas were expected to get at least a couple of inches of snow.

High winds knock out power in several areas across Lincoln

The Lincoln area remains in a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said freezing rain and/or snow is possible into the afternoon, although accumulation is unlikely.

City officials said arterial streets in Lincoln were wet but not slick Tuesday morning. Twenty crews spread granular salt pre-wet with brine starting at 2 a.m. and focusing on bridges and elevated surfaces as well as major intersections.

Warm weather skids to halt, winter weather advisory posted

