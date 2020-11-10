Lincoln gets mostly rain from winter storm

Lincoln got its most significant precipitation in two months but appeared to miss any severe winter weather.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 0.62 inches of rain in the storm that swept in Monday.

With 0.56 inches of rain since midnight, Tuesday is the wettest day in Lincoln since Sept. 8.

Areas north and west of Lincoln got the brunt of the storm, with freezing rain leading to ice buildup that led to some power outages.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for several counties across the state, including Butler and Saunders counties just north of Lincoln. Forecasters said ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch were possible, which could lead to downed trees and power lines.

By mid-morning, Nebraska Public Power District reported a large weather-related outage near York that affected more than 1,000 customers, and several smaller ones.

Omaha Public Power District reported nearly 1,700 customers without power, including 76 in Saunders County and 72 in Colfax County.

Snow was falling in areas of central and north-central Nebraska as of 9 a.m., and many of those areas were expected to get at least a couple of inches of snow.