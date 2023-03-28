Starting on Saturday, Lincoln garbage collectors will collect grass and leaves separately from household trash.

Nebraska law requires that from April 1 through Nov. 30 yard waste must be separated from household waste. Tree trimmings, garden waste and weeds may be included with regular household garbage, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The City of Lincoln inspects incoming yard waste loads at the composting facility, and if garbage is found mixed with yard waste the garbage collector has grounds to additionally charge customers.

Local garbage collectors offer separate collection of grass and leaves for an additional fee, but those who do not subscribe to the special collection have three options:

* Haul grass and leaves to the Solid Waste Management Facility, 5101 N. 48th St.

* Hire a lawn service to collect yard waste.

* Mulch or compost yard waste.

Residents who subscribe to separate yard waste collection must begin to separate yard waste from their household garbage after their last waste collection in March.

There are multiple approved containers for collecting yard waste, including 32-gallon containers with tight-fitting lids, 95-gallon containers provided by garbage collectors and paper yard waste bags sold by many retailers.

Residents are encouraged to contact their garbage collector for more information.