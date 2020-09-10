Lincoln food bank to hold drive-thru version of Empty Bowls event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Food Bank of Lincoln has had to get creative in recent months with the cancellation of several in-person fundraisers because of the coronavirus.

The organization was unable to hold its annual Empty Bowls event in May, but as a way of offering some form of replacement, the food bank is holding a drive-thru style event this fall.

Empty Bowls To Go will take place on Sept. 30 at the Food Bank, 4840 Doris Bair Circle. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lincolnfoodbank.org/events until Sept. 23.

Tickets for this year’s event are $15, instead of the usual $25. Those who had bought tickets for the canceled event in the spring can either apply them toward this event or receive a refund.

At the annual event, attendees usually get to pick out a hand-crafted pottery bowl and try soups from Lincoln restaurants. The previously scheduled event for May 26 was set to have soup from restaurants including Buzzard Billy’s, Chez Hay and Venue Restaurant and Lounge.

According to the Food Bank’s website, they decided not to serve food this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, people will still be able to drive up to the event to pick up a hand-crafted bowl.