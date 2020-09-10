Lincoln food bank to hold drive-thru version of Empty Bowls event

The Food Bank of Lincoln has had to get creative in recent months with the cancellation of several in-person fundraisers because of the coronavirus.
The organization was unable to hold its annual Empty Bowls event in May, but as a way of offering some form of replacement, the food bank is holding a drive-thru style event this fall.
Empty Bowls To Go will take place on Sept. 30 at the Food Bank, 4840 Doris Bair Circle. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lincolnfoodbank.org/events until Sept. 23.
Tickets for this year’s event are $15, instead of the usual $25. Those who had bought tickets for the canceled event in the spring can either apply them toward this event or receive a refund.
At the annual event, attendees usually get to pick out a hand-crafted pottery bowl and try soups from Lincoln restaurants. The previously scheduled event for May 26 was set to have soup from restaurants including Buzzard Billy’s, Chez Hay and Venue Restaurant and Lounge.
According to the Food Bank’s website, they decided not to serve food this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, people will still be able to drive up to the event to pick up a hand-crafted bowl.
The bowls for the event each year are created by Kathleen Grossman and her students at Down Under Pottery. Grossman had already created the bowls for this year’s event and the food bank wanted to still be able to distribute them, Food Bank of Lincoln Executive Director Scott Young said.
The event has been taking place since 2003, Young said, and has raised enough money over the years to serve over 3 million meals.
Young said he hopes that in the near future the event can take place like it has in years past, with about 1,000 people gathering at Embassy Suites, but this year has to be different.
“We love Empty Bowls,” he said. “But everything this year is different for everybody, so Empty Bowls is no exception.”
Empty Bowls is meant to represent all of the bowls the community has filled over the years as well as the bowls that still need filling, Young said. The pandemic has meant even more bowls in the community need to be filled.
Many of the event’s attendees come back year after year, Young said, and he hopes this year’s event is a way to stay connected with them and continue to support the community.
“I hope that it's just a way for us to touch base with a lot of our friends and remind them that our work goes on and that there are a lot of people struggling with hunger issues in southeast Nebraska,” Young said.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
