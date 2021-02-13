Lincoln flower shop continues spreading Valentine's Day cheer despite sub-zero temperatures

Despite the ongoing pandemic and below-zero temperatures, local flower shops are ensuring Lincoln gets its fair share of red roses and other blooms this Valentine’s Day.

Owners of Stem Gallery in east Lincoln said flower orders for Sunday and the days surrounding it have been on par with previous years, but the difference has been in how they deliver them.

Conrad Quijas, one of the shop’s owners, said the delivery process includes two phone calls to the recipient. The shop first calls when the delivery is ready to go out to make sure someone’s home to receive the flowers and then calls when they arrive at the home or office.

The low temperatures and even lower wind chills have meant flowers need to be delivered directly into someone’s hands, not left on the porch, Quijas said. All the shop’s orders have been double-bagged to protect against the cold.

“The only thing that happens when the weather's really bad is that we have to really watch how many layers of protection that we put on everything,” he said.

Quijas said Valentine’s Day is always the busiest day of the year for the shop.