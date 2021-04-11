Lincoln fitness instructor has people swinging from poles

“We teach pole in a way that it is accessible for everybody,” she said. “It doesn't make any difference whether you're a yoga or gymnastics instructor or whether you're 40 years old, a mom of three and you haven’t worked out for five years.”

Most of the people attending classes at the studio right now are women, but pole fitness is open to everyone, Czarnek said.

“People will try and put pole into just one square, and it's not,” she said. “There should be spaces for everyone, and that's really at the heart of what I do.”

LeShara Ways has been working out on her own for a long time, but said she was excited to start taking classes at Movin’ Up when it opened.

“When this one opened, I was like, ‘Right on,'” she said. “Because now I have somewhere outside of my home to come and learn some new skills and practice and meet some new people.”

Ways said she appreciates how inclusive the studio and the instructors are.