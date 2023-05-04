Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in University Place on Thursday night.

At about 6 p.m., LFR received a call reporting flames at 4927 Leighton Ave. When crews arrived, they found the northwest corner of the building ablaze.

The sole occupant of the house was outside when the fire started, and was unharmed.

Crews were able to get water on the fire within 4 minutes, and Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said they had the blaze under control within 20 minutes from the time of the call.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. LFR estimated damage to be $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to belongings.