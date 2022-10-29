Lincoln fire, police worked 2 structure fires near downtown Saturday

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a house fire and a shed fire near downtown Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at 2:22 p.m. Saturday at 800 H St.
Damon Bennett
Fire crews and police responded at 2:23 p.m. to an apartment building at 800 H St., where smoke had been reported coming out of a third-story window. Multiple people were helped out of the residence on ladders by firefighters. A woman and child were treated by first responders for minor burns.
The fire was put out quickly.
LFR says the entire building was evacuated, and authorities are assisting in relocating residents. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
At 2:37 p.m., LFR responded to a shed fire behind an apartment building at 831 Goodhue Blvd.
At 2:37 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire at 831 Goodhue Blvd.
Damon Bennett
The fire started in an unattached garage, and then continued into the shed next to it. Two apartment buildings, at 1401 Goodhue Blvd. and 812 G St. lost power when multiple power lines above the shed were damaged.
Power to those apartment buildings was restored shortly after the fire was put out.
No injuries were reported in the shed fire, but an investigation pointed to arson. No further details are available at this time.
