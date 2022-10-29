Lincoln fire, police worked 2 structure fires near downtown Saturday

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a house fire and a shed fire near downtown Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called at 2:23 p.m. to an apartment building at 800 H St., where smoke was reported coming out of a third-story window. Multiple people were helped out of the residence by firefighters using ladders. A woman and child were treated for minor burns.

The fire was put out quickly.

LFR says the building was evacuated, and authorities are assisting in relocating residents. An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

At 2:37 p.m., LFR responded to a shed fire behind an apartment building at 831 Goodhue Blvd.

The fire started in an unattached garage, then moved to a shed next to it.

Two apartment buildings, at 1401 G St. and 812 Goodhue Blvd., lost power when electric lines above the shed were damaged. Power to the apartment buildings was restored shortly after the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported in the shed fire, but an investigation pointed to arson.