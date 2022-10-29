Lincoln fire, police working 2 simultaneous structure fires near downtown

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a house fire near and a shed fire near downtown Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews and police responded at 2:22 p.m. to 800 H St. Several people exited the house, a Journal Star reporter on scene said that everyone escaped the building. A woman and child are being treated on site for burn wounds.

At 2:37 p.m., LFR also responded to a shed fire, behind apartment buildings, at 831 Goodhue Blvd. Our reporter on scene said the fire caused the apartments to lose power.

Utility workers are on site at the shed fire to survey damage. The structure appears to be a total loss.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.