Lincoln fire, police working 2 simultaneous structure fires near downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to a house fire near and a shed fire near downtown Saturday afternoon. 

10.29 house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at 2:22 p.m. Saturday at 800 H St.

Fire crews and police responded at 2:22 p.m. to 800 H St. Several people exited the house, a Journal Star reporter on scene said that everyone escaped the building. A woman and child are being treated on site for burn wounds. 

At 2:37 p.m., LFR also responded to a shed fire, behind apartment buildings, at 831 Goodhue Blvd. Our reporter on scene said the fire caused the apartments to lose power. 

10.29 shed fire

At 2:37 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire at 831 Goodhue Blvd. 

Utility workers are on site at the shed fire to survey damage. The structure appears to be a total loss.  

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

