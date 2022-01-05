Lincoln fire inspector Don Gross dies at 57

“Bomb techs are like any other profession — there’s a progression in your skills with the more time you do it,” he said then.

It was in that role where Gross grew busier — and louder in his calls for public safety — each July, as he investigated the exchange and setting-off of homemade fireworks, which he noted weren't fireworks at all, but "explosive devices."

"You and the rest of society around you are going to be safer for it," he said in 2016, advocating for local residents to avoid modifying any commercially sold fireworks, embodying what Zwiebel later described as Gross' commitment to improving his community.

Gross won two terms as vice president of the arson investigators organization, serving under Zwiebel, the president, until his second term ended in 2020. When he heard the news of Gross' death by phone on Tuesday, Zweibel said, the call left a void.

"I really had a hard time functioning the rest of the day," he said.