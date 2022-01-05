Lincoln fire inspector Don Gross dies at 57

Don Gross, a longtime Lincoln fire investigator and bomb technician who had served as the vice president of the Nebraska chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, died at his home early Tuesday morning. He was 57.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil confirmed Gross' death to the Journal Star on Wednesday. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death has been requested, though Vigil said Gross had been experiencing chest pains for several days prior to his death.
Gross began his career with the city as a firefighter in 1991 before being promoted to fire apparatus operator in 1995 and then to fire inspector two years later. Terry Zwiebel, a fire marshal in Norfolk who served alongside Gross in the arson investigators organization, knew him for decades.
"He was always an upbeat guy, always had a joke," Zwiebel said. "Willing to help wherever he could, whenever he could. He was a giving sort of guy that just did what needed to be done."
Starting in 1997, Gross began inspecting countless fires in Lincoln, examining flame patterns in the aftermath of blazes to determine the origin.
As a training coordinator and bomb technician, Gross was the member of a local team that responds to 40 to 50 bomb calls a year in a profession he described in 2016 as ever-evolving.
“Bomb techs are like any other profession — there’s a progression in your skills with the more time you do it,” he said then.
It was in that role where Gross grew busier — and louder in his calls for public safety — each July, as he investigated the exchange and setting-off of homemade fireworks, which he noted weren't fireworks at all, but "explosive devices."
"You and the rest of society around you are going to be safer for it," he said in 2016, advocating for local residents to avoid modifying any commercially sold fireworks, embodying what Zwiebel later described as Gross' commitment to improving his community.
Gross won two terms as vice president of the arson investigators organization, serving under Zwiebel, the president, until his second term ended in 2020. When he heard the news of Gross' death by phone on Tuesday, Zweibel said, the call left a void.
"I really had a hard time functioning the rest of the day," he said.
As news of Gross' death reverberated through Nebraska and the statewide organization he had helped, dozens of first responders and friends of Gross chimed in on social media, posting tributes and prayers, with many referring to Gross as their brother.
"Don served the citizens of (Lincoln) for three decades," the Lincoln Firefighters Association posted on Facebook Tuesday night. "You will be missed."
