Lincoln Fire and Rescue to host virtual Patriot Day ceremony on Friday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue to host virtual Patriot Day ceremony on Friday

Patriot Day

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and law enforcement personnel salute the flag at the Patriot Day event on the north steps of the Capitol on Sept. 11, 2019. This year the event will be virtual.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Fire and Rescue invites the public to a virtual Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:45 a.m., Friday in observance of Sept. 11.

The event will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel. It is available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and includes a flag raising by the LFR Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips; a last call bell ceremony; and remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Fire Chief Mike Despain.

