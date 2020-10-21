Lincoln finishes No. 1 in census response

Robert Santos, vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute and the president-elect of the American Statistical Association, told Bloomberg last week that he expects this census to be "one of the most flawed censuses in history.”

That could have wide-ranging effects, as the census is used for everything from calculating how much federal aid a state receives to how many seats it gets in Congress.

Drozd said Nebraska is less likely to be affected by a potential undercount because of its high rate of self-response and the fact that it has smaller minority and immigrant populations compared with many other states.

"A high self-response rate means less possibility for households to slip through the cracks and not get counted," he said.

There had been some concern after the 2010 census that Nebraska could be in danger of losing one of its three seats in the House of Representatives because of slow population growth, but Drozd said that's very unlikely.

"It would be a pretty big shock if it showed we lost a seat," he said.