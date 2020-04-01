Lincoln family takes a spin in its socially distant ice cream truck

Take some warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV and what do you get?
If you’re Liz Shotkoski and her four kids, you get a way to bring a little cheer to their Lincoln neighborhood in the middle of a pandemic, a way to socialize while socially distancing, to give a nod to spring and the adults figuring out how to teach and work and parent simultaneously.
“We’re in a new situation, of course, like everyone else,” Shotkoski said. “We’re doing our schoolwork at home now, and I work full-time from home now. We’ve been trying to mix things up and see people as much as we can, but safely.”
A friend from high school told her about an idea floating around in cyberspace: a homemade ice cream truck delivering sweet treats to neighborhood kids in a socially distant way.
“I thought ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to do this!’”
So they bought ice cream treats from Costco: three flavors of drumsticks, chocolate bars and ice cream sandwiches.
They decorated their SUV with colorful stickers and handmade signs and found some ice cream truck music on YouTube.
They got a pool skimmer to hand out treats in a socially distant way and brought along hand sanitizer for added protection.
Then they added their own twist to the borrowed idea: Treats for the at-home parents-turned-teachers: bags with an apple and a beverage.
Shotkoski sent messages to the neighbors she knew, letting them know the plans and asked them to share it with others.
At lunchtime Tuesday, they made their way around the neighborhood, handing out ice cream to 40-45 kids and some adults out for a walk, giving treats to moms working on computers from their porches.
“It was really fun,” she said. “We met some new neighbors we hadn’t met before.”
Like so many others, the Shotkoski family is figuring out how to live while helping slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shotkoski’s husband is a CPA, so he's not able to help much during tax time. She’s working from home while her kids — 9, 11, 14 and 16 — do their schoolwork.
“I never knew I’d learn to be an IT person, the referee, give tests over our lunchtime,” she said. On walks, they practice vocabulary, and her kids practice their sports via virtual lessons from their coaches.
“We’re becoming much more creative,” she said.
Tuesday was a good day, a chance to see her neighborhood adjusting to a new reality.
It’s a whole new temporary normal, but I’m happy to see people making the best of it.”
