Lincoln family takes a spin in its socially distant ice cream truck

Then they added their own twist to the borrowed idea: Treats for the at-home parents-turned-teachers: bags with an apple and a beverage.

Shotkoski sent messages to the neighbors she knew, letting them know the plans and asked them to share it with others.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At lunchtime Tuesday, they made their way around the neighborhood, handing out ice cream to 40-45 kids and some adults out for a walk, giving treats to moms working on computers from their porches.

“It was really fun,” she said. “We met some new neighbors we hadn’t met before.”

Like so many others, the Shotkoski family is figuring out how to live while helping slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shotkoski’s husband is a CPA, so he's not able to help much during tax time. She’s working from home while her kids — 9, 11, 14 and 16 — do their schoolwork.

“I never knew I’d learn to be an IT person, the referee, give tests over our lunchtime,” she said. On walks, they practice vocabulary, and her kids practice their sports via virtual lessons from their coaches.

“We’re becoming much more creative,” she said.

Tuesday was a good day, a chance to see her neighborhood adjusting to a new reality.