Lincoln family reunites with fire crew weeks after escape from smoky building

"I can do this."

And so he did, descending three stories' worth of ladder rungs as his family watched and waited, joining them on the ground.

In the immediate aftermath of the escape, the family was consumed with questions that accompany any evacuee, Karrie said.

"You're just kind of looking up and thinking to yourself, 'Can I still live here?'" she said. "Is all my stuff gonna be smoke damaged? I still have my two cats in there, so you're wondering, 'What's gonna happen to my cats?'"

Responders helped the Tobins begin to answer questions that night, Karrie and Grant recalled. They retrieved a pair of glasses, cellphones and insulin equipment, reentering the smoky building "without question," Karrie said.

And the cats, she said, are OK.

The family appreciates the team's actions -- both in their swift rescue efforts and their post-rescue attentiveness. So much so, in fact, that Karrie penned a letter to Lincoln's City Council commending the first responders for their response that night.

"It was an awful experience," Karrie said. "But it couldn't have been a better experience at the same time."