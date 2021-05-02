Lincoln family preserves history of their century-old home

Tour of Homes

The Near South Neighborhood Association's biennial Tour of Homes is 1-5 p.m. on May 9. Tickets, available at nearsouth.org, are $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door and $5 for children, 5-12.

Participants should visit the sites in random order:

* The Clark-Leonard House, 1937 F St.

* The Reese House, 1990 C St.

* The Young Jr. House, 1954 A St.

* The Barstow House, 1445 S. 20th St.

* The deVries House, 1844 Washington St.

* The Peterson House, 1705 S. 25th St.

* The Yost House, 1900 S. 25th St.

A VIP tour will be 4-6 p.m. May 8 and tickets, which must be bought in advance, cost $50 each.