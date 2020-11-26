Lincoln family celebrates thanks-filled day at the end of a long journey to adoption

And Friday was the caseworker’s first adoption day.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “But the kids are definitely where they should be. The kids are happy.”

It was a bumpy road, the caseworker said.

There were ups and downs, the adoptive parents said.

There was trauma all around.

Adoption day stories are the rainbow at the end of a long road. Everyone wearing their church clothes. Everyone happy and relieved.

They are bittersweet, too, because family reunification is always the goal when children are taken out of their homes.

Foster parents aren’t perfect.

Erin and Tim had suffered loss after their son Gram was born 10 years ago. One miscarriage and then another before they signed up for foster parent training in 2017.

“I bawled every time I went to one of those classes,” Erin said. “It was so hard.”

And then, before they made it all the way through the thorough training that spring, they found out they were having a baby and, 14 weeks later, they found out that baby boy had a rare syndrome and would not survive.