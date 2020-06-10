Lincoln facility for women leaving prison fails to garner enough votes amid neighborhood opposition

Tina Arsiaga has been helping troubled people for nearly 15 years as a drug and alcohol counselor.
But she wants to be able to do more, which is why she is looking to provide a range of services in a live-in setting at a home she owns at 28th and L streets.
Arsiaga is seeking a permit to run what's called an "alternative to imprisonment" facility in the home. It's essentially a halfway house for women who have completed prison sentences and are transitioning back into society.
Even though the designation has been in the city's zoning code since 2005, Planner George Wesselhoft said Arsiaga's was the first-ever application for it.
She said she wants to provide a "structured, sober, safe living environment for women."
"I have learned over the years that a client's opportunities increase and their success rate goes up with having an environment to reside in such as this to reintegrate back into society and work their recovery program simultaneously," Arsiaga said Wednesday during a public hearing before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
Arsiaga currently allows women to live in the home but can't have more than three at any one time without a special permit. She wants to allow six women to live there, with staff there round the clock to counsel and supervise them.
To say neighbors are not keen on the idea would be an understatement. More than 70 of them sent letters of opposition to the Planning Department, and a few of them testified Wednesday.
Many said they are worried that the facility will drive down their property values, because they would have to disclose its presence to potential buyers if they want to sell there homes.
Some others said that while Arsiaga and her family are nice people, they haven't been the greatest landlords, and there have been past problems at the home, problems they fear would continue with the facility.
Randy Smith, president of the Woods Park Neighborhood Association, said neighbors opposed to the facility generally aren't afraid of the women who would reside there.
"Concerns are more with the overall impact of the facility on the neighborhood," Smith said.
He also said that what essentially is a commercial operation doesn't belong in a residential neighborhood where most of the immediate neighbors own their homes.
Dan Sloan, who lives just down the block from the proposed facility, said the home has been a rental for more than a decade and giving it a permanent permit for a for-profit operation to run a business there virtually ensures it always will be a rental.
"I don't think that's appropriate," he said.
Not all the neighbors are opposed. Two people who live in the neighborhood spoke in support of the facility.
One of them, Ivy Lutz, said the home owned by Arsiaga would be the safest place for women being released from prison to be.
"These women will be in a safe environment where they can learn to be human again," she said.
In the end, the application failed to garner enough votes from commissioners to move forward, largely because there were few board members in attendance.
Only six of the nine commissioners were present, and one had to leave before the seven-hour meeting was finished.
Commissioner Dick Campbell made a motion to deny the application, saying he was "uncomfortable moving this forward" at this time and suggesting that a task force or committee should be formed to come up with some more guidelines for such facilities.
That motion failed, but a separate motion to approve the facility also failed to get enough votes in favor, even though Campbell voted for it, because Commissioner Traci Corr chose to abstain. She said she was uncomfortable with the classification of the facility as an alternative to imprisonment.
"I don't understand why this is an AIF and not something different," she said. "And because I am still grappling with that, I am going to abstain."
The commission will vote on the item again at its June 24 meeting.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.