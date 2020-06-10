Lincoln facility for women leaving prison fails to garner enough votes amid neighborhood opposition

Not all the neighbors are opposed. Two people who live in the neighborhood spoke in support of the facility.

One of them, Ivy Lutz, said the home owned by Arsiaga would be the safest place for women being released from prison to be.

"These women will be in a safe environment where they can learn to be human again," she said.

In the end, the application failed to garner enough votes from commissioners to move forward, largely because there were few board members in attendance.

Only six of the nine commissioners were present, and one had to leave before the seven-hour meeting was finished.

Commissioner Dick Campbell made a motion to deny the application, saying he was "uncomfortable moving this forward" at this time and suggesting that a task force or committee should be formed to come up with some more guidelines for such facilities.

That motion failed, but a separate motion to approve the facility also failed to get enough votes in favor, even though Campbell voted for it, because Commissioner Traci Corr chose to abstain. She said she was uncomfortable with the classification of the facility as an alternative to imprisonment.