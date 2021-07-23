 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Exposed: With 61 bands in two nights, the Redux has something for everyone
0 Comments
alert top story

Lincoln Exposed: With 61 bands in two nights, the Redux has something for everyone

  • 0

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Charlie Burton and Or What? launched into “Raw Deal,” kicking off a 40-minute set of shameless rock ’n’ roll at the Zoo Bar.

An hour after Burton finished, 23rd Vibration brought the reggae vibrations to Duffy’s Tavern.

Lincoln Exposed, 07.23

Charlie Burton and Or What? play the finals notes of a song while performing on Friday at Zoo Bar. 

Twenty minutes later, two doors down O Street at Bodega’s Alley, came jangly melodic guitar pop from Cheesy Bandito, a group named after on old Amigo’s menu item.

Lincoln Exposed Redux was in full swing.

Usually held in frigid February, Lincoln Exposed was canceled by the coronavirus shutdown.

But the festival, featuring only Lincoln bands and solo artists, came together for a sweltering July weekend.

“It’s cool we get to do it now,” organizer Otto Meza said early Friday evening. “We went from one extreme weather to the other. Hopefully, we’ll get some people out for these two nights.”

Meza needn’t have worried. By 8 p.m., the fest’s five downtown venues saw plenty of folks moving from club to club to catch some of the 61 bands set to play over the two nights.

By 2 a.m. Saturday, the bands will have covered decades of Lincoln music, from Burton, who capped his set of new songs with “Rock & Roll Behavior,” a 1977 single that launched his career, to Bull Face, a new group making its Lincoln Exposed debut.

Lincoln Exposed Redux - Festival of Lincoln bands canceled in February comes back in July

The bands also will have covered a wide range of styles. To wit, the 8 p.m. hour Friday featured the guitarless orchestral pop of Floating Opera, the garage punk of Death Cow and the Midwestern rock assault of Domestica.

“That’s what I like about Lincoln Exposed,” said Floating Opera’s Richard Rebarber. “There’s some really professional stuff and some amateur stuff. And amateur’s not an insult in the slightest.”

On The Beat: Crowds are back at Lincoln music venues

Rebarber, who has an unvaccinated child, was one of the attendees wearing a mask, as were the members of Domestica and many of the sound engineers.

But the vast majority of those on stage and off were enjoying the music and a few drinks sans masks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News