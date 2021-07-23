Lincoln Exposed: With 61 bands in two nights, the Redux has something for everyone

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Charlie Burton and Or What? launched into “Raw Deal,” kicking off a 40-minute set of shameless rock ’n’ roll at the Zoo Bar.

An hour after Burton finished, 23rd Vibration brought the reggae vibrations to Duffy’s Tavern.

Twenty minutes later, two doors down O Street at Bodega’s Alley, came jangly melodic guitar pop from Cheesy Bandito, a group named after on old Amigo’s menu item.

Lincoln Exposed Redux was in full swing.

Usually held in frigid February, Lincoln Exposed was canceled by the coronavirus shutdown.

But the festival, featuring only Lincoln bands and solo artists, came together for a sweltering July weekend.

“It’s cool we get to do it now,” organizer Otto Meza said early Friday evening. “We went from one extreme weather to the other. Hopefully, we’ll get some people out for these two nights.”

Meza needn’t have worried. By 8 p.m., the fest’s five downtown venues saw plenty of folks moving from club to club to catch some of the 61 bands set to play over the two nights.