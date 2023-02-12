One of the aims at every festival I attend is to find a band, entirely new to me, that is so impressive that it lands on my “fell in love with a band” list.

Sometimes, that happens by luck, wandering into a venue to see, to pick a South By Southwest example, a teenage Grimes playing in front of the stage in a tiny club – suffice it to say she was great then and got even better.

At other items, it happens thanks to a tip. Such was the case at Lincoln Exposed Saturday night when I turned up early at Bodega’s Allley to catch The Oddits on the recommendation of Otto Meza, one of the festival’s organizers.

The three piece band of University of Nebraska-Linocln students, play melodic rock ‘n’ roll that ranges from a cool stretched out number with snaky guitar and near spoken vocals and delicate ballads to rave-ups.

While you can’t hear every word live, The Oddits have good songs – the biggest challenge for most bands, who, frankly, don’t – all three members sing, another plus, and they can play just fine. The Oddits are, after a couple years, just breaking out on the local scene. Check them out if you see they’re playing a show. You can thank me later.

Another lesson I’ve learned from 30 plus years of going to South By Southwest and other multi-venue, multi-day fests, like Lincoln Exposed, is that – especially on the final last day – when you see a band that really connects, it’s time to call it a night. You’re not likely to see anything better in the next couple hours and, to be honest, you’ve seen enough.

For me Saturday, that band was Bull Face, who tore through 40 minutes of Detroit punk at Bodega’s. The trio, one of my “fell in love with a band” Lincoln Exposed discoveries a two years ago, brought the dynamic Stooges-style assault with power and dexterity – as good and impressive as they’ve been every time I’ve seen them.

Midway through their set, a visitor from Missouri shouted to me over the music ‘’ “Every town needs a band like this.” Lincoln’s got one and it’s good.

Between The Oddits and Bull Face, I saw three full 40-minute sets and two parts of the shows of two other bands.

One of the bull sets I saw was by LaPerm, the cat-ear wearing duo of guitarist Julius Levi Bradis, who crafts genre mixing music – I heard New Wave, dance, rock and classic pop - and vocalist/lyricist Marissa Kibble. They delivered the most intriguing song I heard the entire festival – “The Music,” a reverb laden number that sounds like it should be the theme for a James Bond movie.

With the Bourbon Theatre holding a touring show, Lincoln Exposed lost a venue Saturday night. Which likely contributed to the other four venues being pretty full all night long – a good thing for the bars, who did some good business during the slowest time of the year.

The attendance and performances were also confirmation that Lincoln will turn out for local music…and that, unlike many cities, the same size and larger, Lincoln has enough bands and cooperative venues to pull off the festival, now for 18 years.