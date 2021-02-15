Lincoln Electric System planning rolling blackouts due to extreme cold

The mercury hit minus-16 Monday morning, easily besting the previous record low of minus-11. The National Weather Service was forecasting a high temperature of only minus-5, which would be the first time since 1996 the city has failed to reach 0 and the coldest daytime high in Lincoln since December 1989.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The average high for Feb. 15 in Lincoln is 40 degrees, and the average low is 18.

Lincoln was actually one of the warmer spots in the state overnight. Hastings dipped to minus-26 and Valentine tumbled to a whopping minus-33.

Wind chills dropped as low as minus-36 Monday morning in Lincoln as it and much of the state remained in a wind chill warning through at least noon on Tuesday. Some areas of the state reported wind chills of minus-55.

Problems related to the cold were reported Sunday, which made it to 0 early in the morning but saw temperatures tumble throughout Valentine's Day.

In Omaha, the Nebraska Department of Corrections had to move 59 juvenile offenders from the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility to the Omaha Correctional Center because its boiler system was unable to keep up with the extreme cold and could not fully heat the facility.