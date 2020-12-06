Lincoln East team leads way at UNL Math Day event

Lincoln East placed first in the competitive division of UNL Math Day 2.0, an online version of the annual competition for high school students.

On Friday, 350 students from 41 Nebraska high schools competed against each other in three-member math bowl teams divided into recreational and competitive divisions. The tournament was conducted via Zoom.

The event, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, usually also includes individual competitions.

Lincoln East finished first out of the 38 teams competing in the competitive class. Scottsbluff's two teams followed in second and third, and a Millard North team finished fourth.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot finished first out of the 30 teams competing in the recreational class. Lincoln East finished second, Lincoln Southwest third and Bellevue East fourth.

This was the 31st year UNL has hosted Math Day.

