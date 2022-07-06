Lincoln dog found after two years missing dies

A Lincoln family's sweet reunion ended with tearful goodbyes.

After capturing the attention of local headlines, a black-and-white beagle mix named Spook died Friday evening.

The beloved pooch appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star and other outlets after having been lost and returned to his family after two years.

Spook, named for his stealth, went missing from Ashland in 2020. When a stranger returned the dog to Belmont Veterinary Center on June 27, Dawn VanArsdale made a post on Facebook that caught storm. She and her father were joyfully surprised to have Spook back after believing they would never see him again.

However, the 13-year-old dog was in poor health when he was found.

He was underweight, flea-bitten and suffering from seizures. VanArsdale set up a GoFundMe for his vet bills. The pup needed an MRI to pinpoint the cause of his seizures and spent several nights in medical care.

Ultimately, a scan showed Spook had a tumor on his brain. Then, a major seizure left Spook in an unrecoverable state.

Despite the outcome, VanArsdale is thankful to her community for chipping in to support Spook. She feels at peace knowing they did everything they could to help him.

"We really just want to say how grateful we are, not just for the time that we've had, but for all the love that we saw toward him," VanArsdale said. "We're glad he got to share his story."

VanArsdale used the GoFundMe donations to pay for Spook's medical expenses, but the family received more than they needed. The VanArsdales are donating the extra $1,000 or so to The Farm: Senior Dog Sanctuary in rural Nebraska.

"When I first heard of them, Spook had been missing," VanArsdale said. "I had always hoped he ended up somewhere like that."

VanArsdale surprised her father, who suffered a stroke in January and is hospitalized at Bryan East, with Spook the day after his return. She said her dad was so pleased to see the pup that it brought him to tears.

Even with the hard goodbye, VanArsdale said she is grateful they were allowed a few days with Spook before he died.

"We're grateful for every second," VanArsdale said. "I personally wouldn't change it, even if we had to go through it all again just to be able to have him a little bit more."