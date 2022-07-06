Lincoln dog found after two years missing dies

The beloved pooch appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star and other outlets after having been lost and returned to his family after two years.
Spook, named for his stealth, went missing from Ashland in 2020. When a stranger returned the dog to Belmont Veterinary Center on June 27, Dawn VanArsdale made a post on Facebook that caught storm. She and her father were joyfully surprised to have Spook back after believing they would never see him again.
However, the 13-year-old dog was in poor health when he was found.
He was underweight, flea-bitten and suffering from seizures. VanArsdale set up a GoFundMe for his vet bills. The pup needed an MRI to pinpoint the cause of his seizures and spent several nights in medical care.
Ultimately, a scan showed Spook had a tumor on his brain. Then, a major seizure left Spook in an unrecoverable state.
Despite the outcome, VanArsdale is thankful to her community for chipping in to support Spook. She feels at peace knowing they did everything they could to help him.
"We really just want to say how grateful we are, not just for the time that we've had, but for all the love that we saw toward him," VanArsdale said. "We're glad he got to share his story."
VanArsdale used the GoFundMe donations to pay for Spook's medical expenses, but the family received more than they needed. The VanArsdales are donating the extra $1,000 or so to The Farm: Senior Dog Sanctuary in rural Nebraska.
"When I first heard of them, Spook had been missing," VanArsdale said. "I had always hoped he ended up somewhere like that."
VanArsdale surprised her father, who suffered a stroke in January and is hospitalized at Bryan East, with Spook the day after his return. She said her dad was so pleased to see the pup that it brought him to tears.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
Steven A. Alexander was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Austin Gress on Friday.
The 21-year-old initially told police he was confident everyone at the rural Fillmore County party was of legal age to drink. But investigators later found at least 50 attendees were under 21, according to court filings.
19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving a Subaru east in the inside lane of O Street near 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound Ford Focus crossed the raised median and collided with Eskra's vehicle, according to police.