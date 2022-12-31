 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Lincoln diocese leaders remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Diocese of Lincoln leaders remembered Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI following his death at age 95 on Saturday.

Bishop James D. Conley and Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz both personally knew the former pope. Conley met him several times and enjoyed talking about his love for the church. 

"I will never forget the gentle humility he brought to his work, whether he was leading a discussion, greeting the faithful or meeting one-on-one with a bishop," Conley said in an emailed statement.

Bruskewitz met Benedict at the Second Vatican Council in 1965 when he was a priest-usher. He said they were friends on many levels for many years.

"His mind was absolutely magnificent. We had many conversations, mostly on the theological level. I was always awed by his knowledge and his incredible ability, as well as his dedication to theological research," Bruskewitz said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Bruskewitz said he was honored when he was asked to translate the "Compendium to the Catechism of the Catholic" from Latin to English, and the former pope sent him a congratulatory letter for the 50th anniversary of his priesthood in 2010.

"We were very good friends. His service to the church will not be forgotten and should be treasured. May he now rest in the peace of God."

Councilwoman Tammy Ward: It's time to use my time differently now
'Dawning of a new day' – For Lincoln churches, filled pews for multiple Christmas services a healthy sign
Omaha Archdiocese revises gender policy and sticks to church teaching

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News