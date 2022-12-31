Lincoln diocese leaders remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Two Diocese of Lincoln leaders remembered Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI following his death at age 95 on Saturday.

Bishop James D. Conley and Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz both personally knew the former pope. Conley met him several times and enjoyed talking about his love for the church.

"I will never forget the gentle humility he brought to his work, whether he was leading a discussion, greeting the faithful or meeting one-on-one with a bishop," Conley said in an emailed statement.

Bruskewitz met Benedict at the Second Vatican Council in 1965 when he was a priest-usher. He said they were friends on many levels for many years.

"His mind was absolutely magnificent. We had many conversations, mostly on the theological level. I was always awed by his knowledge and his incredible ability, as well as his dedication to theological research," Bruskewitz said in a statement.

Bruskewitz said he was honored when he was asked to translate the "Compendium to the Catechism of the Catholic" from Latin to English, and the former pope sent him a congratulatory letter for the 50th anniversary of his priesthood in 2010.

"We were very good friends. His service to the church will not be forgotten and should be treasured. May he now rest in the peace of God."

