Lincoln dentist hopes to inspire future women to pursue profession

There was never any question whether Dr. Susan Christensen would be a dentist — she was raised to be one.

Counting numbers and the ABC’s weren't the only things she learned early on in life. Christensen's mother, who worked as a dental hygienist, taught her how to sew, cross stitch and write upside down and backwards — all fine motor skills that her mother said would help her become a great dentist.

"I felt like I was kind of groomed for it," she said.

Now with more than 40 years of experience, Christensen works to instill the same lifelong passion for dentistry in other women.

“I'm a big supporter of encouraging women to do anything,” Christensen said. “Go for your dreams and remember you can still do it all. You can have a wonderful career, wonderful home life and a wonderful family all at once. Don’t let anyone tell you what your limits are.”

Christensen comes from a long line of male dentists in her family, including her grandfather and father.

Eastview Family Dental — now at 5640 South St. — was first opened by Christensen's grandfather in 1922 and celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this month. Christensen’s father later owned the practice.

She teamed up with her father at Eastview Family Dental immediately following her graduation from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in 1981 and they became the first father-daughter practice in the Midwest.

"It has been such a privilege to work here," Christensen said. "I am so proud of my family. I just absolutely adore them. I got to watch my dad and grandfather love dentistry and that made it really easy for me to do the same.”

When she first started her career, the profession was heavily male-dominated. The rate of female graduates from the UNMC College of Dentistry has steadily increased from 9% in the early 80’s to 56% this year, according to UNMC.

In the beginning, not everyone was willing to allow a woman to work on their teeth, she said. But that didn't stop her.

"People would call and say, 'Wait, is this a woman? I'll wait a year to see your dad instead,'" Christensen said. "But now I really feel like it's flipped blocks."

Christensen focuses on empathy, compassion and kindness, which she believes has been a big factor in the change in narrative. Her niece by marriage, Erika Etzelmiller, who will graduate from dental school in 2024, agreed.

“I think it's little things where people might not think you're as qualified because you're a woman in dentistry, but as soon as you're able to do a good job on them a lot of times they realize that women do make great dentists because we are naturally very empathetic and good caregivers,” Etzelmiller said.

Etzelmiller plans to join her own father at Pine Lake Dental once she graduates from UNMC and is also following in her grandfather’s footsteps — just like Christensen.

While Etzelmiller’s class is over half female — unlike Christensen, who graduated with eight other women — she has still experienced people doubting her choice to become a dentist.

“When you tell people as a girl that you're in dental school, they automatically assume you mean hygiene school or dental assisting school,” she said. “I think that while the numbers of applicants in dental school right now reflect more girls than boys, society still thinks of a dentist as being a male.”

Outside of the office, Christensen travels across the world to lecture on orthodontics and is an adjunct professor for UNMC, Spear Education visiting faculty and a fellow in the International College of Dentists. She is also a member of the Nebraska Dental Association, American Academy for Cosmetic Surgery and American Dental Association.

Oftentimes when lecturing, she has women ask how she has managed to maintain a successful career and a tight-knit family.

The key, Christensen said, is finding balance.

“Something’s got to give,” the mother of three and now grandmother said. “So what if the laundry isn't always done on time and you didn’t fix the perfect meal for your family? Something's got to give if you want to be a great wife, mother, practitioner and family member.”

Joann Herrington has been a patient at Eastview Family Dental for more than seven years and said she's stuck with Christensen because of her kindness, background and interest in others.

“She cares about her patients,” Herrington said. “I am very, very much in awe of what she has done in her life especially in a field that was totally dominated by men when she entered it. But it’s also obviously her skill that drew me to her. She’s one of the best dentists. I don't just let every nice person drill on my teeth.”

