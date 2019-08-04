A Lincoln cyclist racing for Team USA won the gold medal in men's team pursuit at the Pan American Games in Peru on Saturday night.
Ashton Lambie, a Waverly native who now lives in Lincoln, took up track cycling in 2016 and joined Team USA in mid-2017.
The Pan American Games have been held in the Americas since 1951. This year's games are being held in Lima, Peru, from July 26 to Aug. 11.
Lambie previously set the world record for individual pursuit at the Pan-American Championships in Mexico last August with a time of 4:07.25.