Lincoln cul-de-sac named nicest place in Nebraska by Reader's Digest.

"I didn't set out to do this," Bretz said. "I just went out to clap my hands for health care workers to say thanks in some little way."

Bretz said the group finds new ways to pass the time, including bringing a fire pit for roasting marshmallows. The neighbors plan to have a fish fry in the cul-de-sac for the Fourth of July.

While most of the residents were familiar with each other before these gatherings, Bretz said, they weren't particularly close. Now, he said, the group feels like a family.

"It's just the kind of thing that neighbors who know each other do," he said.

A member of the Rotary Club and a part-time writer and professor, Bretz said he's kept pretty busy during the pandemic.

"People tell me I flunk at retirement," he said.

Bretz was reading a copy of Reader's Digest when he found the previous year's "Nicest Places in America" list. He decided to nominate his circle, he said, then promptly forgot all about it. Later, he was surprised to receive a call from the publication asking to include his cul-de-sac in this year's list.

While Bretz said he's happy to see his neighborhood featured, he doesn't think what he did is too far out of the norm.