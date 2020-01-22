Lincoln crews plan to plow residential streets

The city of Lincoln plans to move crews into residential areas Wednesday to "take advantage of warmer temperatures that have loosened snowpack."
Parking bans will not be in effect, the city said in a news release. Twenty city crews were applying anti-icing material to arterial streets, schools and bus routes. The crews then will begin plowing those routes, which are slush-covered, and move into residential areas.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon, and light snow/fog/mist was falling on the city as of 9 a.m. The National Weather Service said 1-2 inches of snow was possible before the system moves out.
Wednesday's high for the Lincoln area is forecast to be about 35 with a south wind of 10-15 mph becoming light after noon.
Wednesday night, there's a slight chance of rain and snow, but the low will only be around 32.
Another 1-2 inches or snow are possible Thursday, the weather service said, with a wintry mix possible Friday. The weekend looks to be clear.
