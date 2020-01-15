Lincoln craft-makers pitch in to help Australia after wildfires

In response to recent devastating wildfires in Australia, several Lincolnites are doing their best to make a difference from halfway around the world.

A Facebook group called Lincoln NE — Animal Rescue Crafters for Australia is collecting and organizing volunteer donations of knitted, sewn and crocheted crafts to help protect wildlife that has been affected.

Jena Wilson, who created the group, said she started the Facebook page Jan. 5 and it has already grown to about 80 members, far surpassing her expectations.

“I was not expecting this at all,” she said.

The group is crafting different items for a variety of animals, Wilson said, including pouches for possums and baby kangaroos and knitted nests for birds and small mammals.

Wilson said she was inspired to do something that made a difference after seeing news coverage of the wildfires. She said she donated monetarily but still felt the need to do more.

“It was pretty heartbreaking seeing all of those animals and all the devastation,” she said.