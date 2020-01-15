Lincoln craft-makers pitch in to help Australia after wildfires

In response to recent devastating wildfires in Australia, several Lincolnites are doing their best to make a difference from halfway around the world.
A Facebook group called Lincoln NE — Animal Rescue Crafters for Australia is collecting and organizing volunteer donations of knitted, sewn and crocheted crafts to help protect wildlife that has been affected.
Jena Wilson, who created the group, said she started the Facebook page Jan. 5 and it has already grown to about 80 members, far surpassing her expectations.
“I was not expecting this at all,” she said.
The group is crafting different items for a variety of animals, Wilson said, including pouches for possums and baby kangaroos and knitted nests for birds and small mammals.
Wilson said she was inspired to do something that made a difference after seeing news coverage of the wildfires. She said she donated monetarily but still felt the need to do more.
“It was pretty heartbreaking seeing all of those animals and all the devastation,” she said.
Between coordinating and knitting her own items to donate, Wilson said the work takes up about an hour or two of her evenings. She said her goal is to make it as easy as possible for others to help out, which is why she provides instructions and templates from the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild. The organization collects donations from local groups, such as the one in Lincoln, and sends them to wildlife protection groups in Australia. She said the supplies are inexpensive and easily accessible at local fabric and sewing stores.
The fires are expected to rage for months, Wilson said, so donations will be necessary well into the future. She said any donations not sent to Australia will be sent to Wildlife Rescue Team Inc., a local group dedicated to helping Nebraska wildlife.
Wilson said the group hosted an open crafting event Saturday where participants made items together, and they plan to host more in the future.
Creating something tangible that would do good was a great feeling, she said, and it helped her feel better about the devastation she saw.
“I like making a difference and I like animals,” Wilson said. “So this is the best of both worlds for me.”
Those interested in helping can join the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/744851229339654/. The Nebraska Quilt Guild is also accepting donations.
