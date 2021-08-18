 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Craft Beer Tour returns for fourth year
0 Comments

Lincoln Craft Beer Tour returns for fourth year

  • 0
Wild Hop Beer Release, 8.24.18

Code Beer Company used wild hops to make a German Pilsner and Belgian Saison.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, JOURNAL STAR

The fourth annual Lincoln Craft Beer Tour is expanding to include local craft breweries, cideries, wineries and serving establishments. 

The self-guided tour will run through Nov. 13 and features 15 different sites, which include a mix of established and new locations, according to a news release from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While in previous years the tour only focused on craft beer, this year’s tour also features local ciders and spirits. 

Those ages 21 and older who are interested in participating can pick up a free craft beer booklet at the Lincoln Visitors Center at Seventh and P streets.

Participants can visit all 15 locations to get their booklet validated and enjoy a free pint of beer, according to the event website. Once participants turn in their completed booklet, they can pick up a free pint glass while supplies last.

“The experience around craft beer and the role local breweries and producers play when it comes to tourism continues to increase, having a positive effect on our community,” Jeff Maul, executive director and vice president of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in the news release. “We are excited to bring back a favorite activity to promote these local spots that serve as both a popular local hang out and tourist attraction for visitors to our community.”

Information on participating locations and other information is posted at lincoln.org/beertour.

Days after Lincoln show, Garth cancels remainder of Stadium Tour
Biz Buzz: Mexican chain is expanding in Lincoln
Third COVID shot a blessing for some in Lincoln

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News