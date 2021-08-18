Lincoln Craft Beer Tour returns for fourth year

The fourth annual Lincoln Craft Beer Tour is expanding to include local craft breweries, cideries, wineries and serving establishments.
The self-guided tour will run through Nov. 13 and features 15 different sites, which include a mix of established and new locations, according to a news release from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
While in previous years the tour only focused on craft beer, this year’s tour also features local ciders and spirits.
Those ages 21 and older who are interested in participating can pick up a free craft beer booklet at the Lincoln Visitors Center at Seventh and P streets.
Participants can visit all 15 locations to get their booklet validated and enjoy a free pint of beer, according to the event website. Once participants turn in their completed booklet, they can pick up a free pint glass while supplies last.
“The experience around craft beer and the role local breweries and producers play when it comes to tourism continues to increase, having a positive effect on our community,” Jeff Maul, executive director and vice president of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in the news release. “We are excited to bring back a favorite activity to promote these local spots that serve as both a popular local hang out and tourist attraction for visitors to our community.”
Information on participating locations and other information is posted at lincoln.org/beertour.
