Lincoln couple ties the knot while abiding by coronavirus restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows last week.

Eric and Kelsey Johnsen were planning to get married in June, but as the coronavirus spread, they decided to postpone the ceremony. But they didn't want to postpone their actual marriage, so the pair called a judge and set up an appointment. The whole plan was discussed and decided in about 30 minutes, Eric Johnsen said.

Why the rush?

"Well, we just wanted to be married," Kelsey Johnsen said.

First, they headed to Walmart to pick out rings. Then they gathered some family and a close friend and headed to the courthouse. Fewer than 10 people, including the judge and the couple themselves, were allowed in the room. They were married in the judge's chambers, as a courtroom was unavailable.

Afterward, they took photos in an almost-empty downtown Lincoln, which the couple said conveniently kept would-be-passersby out of the way of the camera.

The couple still plans to have a full ceremony later with more friends and family, but with the world as uncertain as it is right now, they're glad to have officially tied the knot. And they'll always have a story to tell.