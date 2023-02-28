The Lincoln City Council late Monday unanimously denied an accommodation under the federal fair housing act to Michael House, a sober living home near 27th and Washington streets that neighbors and some nonprofit leaders oppose.

The decision followed hours of testimony and questions from council members about the support and therapeutic services the home provides, as well as testimony from neighbors who outlined what they perceived as a lack of support and supervision, as well as illicit activity at the house.

In the end, council members said they weren’t convinced of the therapeutic value of allowing up to 12 people to live together in the home.

“I understand that there is a therapeutic value of communal sober living for some individuals,” said Councilwoman Sändra Washington. “But I don’t feel like you’ve told us, in your experience, why you’ve found 12 people being the number necessary for therapeutic value.”

Washington — after this issue has arisen repeatedly — has asked city officials to research how to create an ordinance governing collaborative living homes. She said she sees the need for such housing but is “grappling with the situation at hand,” including that the house operated outside the law for months.

The home is owned by MAK Development of Omaha, which operates Michael Houses in Lincoln and Omaha that provide a sober living environment for people recovering from alcohol and drug problems.

City zoning ordinances prohibit more than three unrelated people from living together in one residence, and the Michael House sought an exception to that rule — or an accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act, which says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, which courts have ruled includes those in recovery.

The request before the council Monday was the latest of several, which, until Monday, the council had granted. Michael House runs two other homes in Lincoln, both of which received the accommodation, as well as an Oxford Home, an umbrella organization for sober living homes across the country.

The decision could set the city up for a lawsuit, which has happened in other communities when local governments have denied the fair housing accommodations.

The planning commission recommended denial of the accommodation for the 27th and Washington streets home, though it had recommended approval for the other homes.

An assistant city attorney told the council Monday that although the city initially recommended approval of the accommodation, there’s been enough evidence presented that the city could likely defend either approval or denial of the accommodation.

Several of the requests have been opposed by neighbors – as well as some nonprofit groups that offer transitional living homes for people recently released from prison, who say some for-profit groups are “stacking” too many residents in homes to make money and not providing the support and services they need.

In the 27th and Washington streets house, a central issue, at least for some council members, is that the state’s parole administration removed all the residents from the home last week, following a parole board hearing where a neighbor testified about problems he’d witnessed.

Both state parole and probation pay, through a voucher system, for reentry housing for people recently released from prison. Michael House has received some voucher payments, but some of the parolees living there were self-pay, manager Julie Knight told the council.

Michael Corrado, who owns MAK Development, which runs Michael Houses in Lincoln and Omaha, said he didn’t know the parole board would be discussing the house at 27th and Washington and wasn’t given an opportunity to address the board. Parole administration has not returned his calls to tell him why residents were removed, he said.

Steve Henrichsen, with the planning department, told council members they had to consider three factors in deciding whether to grant an accommodation from city zoning laws: whether the accommodation is therapeutically or financially necessary, whether it affords an equal opportunity to enjoy living in a home or neighborhood, and whether it causes an undue administrative or financial burden on the city.

Ryan Watson, the attorney representing Corrado, told the council Monday that the debate had turned into a “forum or referendum on how one operates a sober living house,” but that’s outside the purview of the council.

“Unfortunately, it’s tipped the balance from the focus here, which ultimately is, can 12 unrelated people live in this house, and I think they can,” he said.

Ultimately, what Carrado is doing is a private venture to help care for underserved people in the community. Although he gets some state funding, he's trying to operate a business that can support itself.

In the discussion about how much money Coraddo makes, Watson said, no one asked about the costs to insure such places or pay staff or handle other expenses, he said, nor has anyone acknowledged the risk Carrado is undertaking.

“There aren’t insurance policies that cover this kind of thing,” he said.

Some of the concern by opponents is that the house has just four legal bedrooms and two bathrooms, which they said isn’t a safe place for 12 adult men to live together.

But Watson said other city codes cover safety issues and have been met. Despite testimony of neighbors, the activity at the house isn’t out of line and managers handled any problems with residents, he said.

“It’s not that this is some kind of wild, wild west going on,” he said. “There’s been five calls to Lincoln police. Where’s the undue administrative burden from us?”

Councilman James Michael Bowers said he has been supportive of such housing in the past, and his concern was not with neighbor complaints but with the fact that all the residents were removed from the house, which put them at more risk.

He also questioned why Carrado, knowing the issue had arisen with two other of his homes, didn't tell city officials he was opening the home at 27th and Washington, and instead waited until a complaint had been filed to apply for the accommodation.

