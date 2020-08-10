Lincoln council approves first licensed halfway house with conditions

On Monday, Councilwoman Tammy Ward said she did not support the special permit because she did not want to grandfather in Arsiaga's halfway house when the council last week put in that moratorium to give the city time to craft rules.

But Councilwoman Sändra Washington countered that the council should not "move the goal post" for Arsiaga, who applied for the permit when new rules didn't exist.

Before a vote, Councilwoman Jane Raybould proposed amendments to satisfy the concerns of neighbors and Arsiaga.

"That’s part of our job, to reach out and hear both sides of a story and try to come up with a plan that will work and succeed," Raybould said.

Among the rules enacted by the council were requirements that Arsiaga have a staff member supervise the residents from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., provide contact information for the manager to the city, provide four off-street parking stalls, submit to compliance inspections every two years and not allow the permit to be transferred with sale of the land.

Assistant City Attorney Tim Sieh said, typically, permits pass with the deed during an exchange in ownership.

"This is certainly unusual," Sieh said, but it was legal.