Lincoln could see up to a foot of snow Monday, weather service says

A potent winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to some parts of southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln.

An area of the state stretching from Omaha west to Lexington and from the Kansas border north to just south of Columbus is in a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the worst of the storm is likely to be from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.

Areas in the winter storm warning could see anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow, while areas to the north could see 1-5 inches.

The weather service said freezing drizzle could mix with light snow early Monday morning before changing to all snow. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet, and it will create significant travel hazards, including slick roads and reduced visibility. Wind gusts could reach 25-30 miles per hour on Monday.

City officials said Sunday that all arterial, bus and school routes have been treated with an anti-ice mixture ahead of Monday's storm.

Snow is again possible on Tuesday night, with the weather service forecasting a 60% chance in Lincoln.